Priyanka Chopra is called the phoenix because her viral interview is a hit on Twitter, where not only her fans but also industry insiders are hailing her for speaking the truth. Right from Kangana Ranaut to Vivek Agnihotri, they are lauding Priyanka for baring it out after years. And just a few hours ago, film editor Apurva Asrani hailed the actress for speaking up and was glad that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apurva took to Twitter and wrote, "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput. https://t.co/6R8exdbLiD — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) March 28, 2023

While Priyanka in her viral interview mentioned that she was fed up with the politics in Bollywood and moved to America when she got this song offer. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me. I kind of was tired of the politics & so when this music thing came I was like I'm going to America". Today, Priyanka has become a global icon and an inspiration to millions. While Priyanka even revealed being in a tumultuous relationship before being approached by Nick Jonas and these shocking revelations made by her are only speaking the dirty dark side of Bollywood. Priyanka is grateful to have the life she has today.