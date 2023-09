Priyanka Chopra, who is known for advocating women’s rights and has been vocal about pay parity in the past, recently took to her social media account to laud the Indian government for the Women’ reservation Bill. The introduction of the historic bill will bring a significant increase in female members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Reacting to the same, Priyanka shared a snippet of a news article about the same via her Instagram story and hailed the move as a ‘step in the right direction’. Also Read - Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra wedding: Sania Mirza has the sweetest wish for BFF on her big day; shares an adorable picture with her

Priyanka Chopra lauds Women Reservation Bill

On Sunday, Priyanka wrote about the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament and hailed the government's move to empower women. The actor penned a note that read, "Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone (National Flag emoji). The passing of the women's reservation bill- 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation." The actor further added, "Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!"

Priyanka to miss Parineeti’s wedding?

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. The actor was expected to arrive in India to attend the grand wedding ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti will be getting married on September 24 to politician Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi wedding in the presence of the couple's close family members and friends.

Priyanka, who shares a close bond with Parineeti, was expected to attend the wedding festivities and was also present for Parineeti’s engagement ceremony in Delhi in May this year. However, due to Nick’s ongoing music tour, the actor will be skipping Parineeti’s big day. Priyanka hinted at her absence from the wedding on Saturday by sharing a picture of Parineeti via her Instagram account to congratulate her ahead of her big day.