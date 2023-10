Priyanka Chopra is now based in the US and has been focussing on her Hollywood projects. The actress lives with her family there, Nick Jonas, a musician and a toddler daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick divide their time and work factoring in Malti. While Priyanka and Malti Marie have been accompanying Nick on his Jonas Brothers tour, when not on mommy duties, the actress has been attending chat shows and shooting. She was spotted in NYC recently and a paparazzi captured Priyanka's picture which reveals her phone's wallpaper. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia wears a nude outfit for an event; a look at Bollywood divas who dared to go bold

Priyanka Chopra has the cutest ever wallpaper of Malti Marie on her phone

Well, a mother's love can't be compared to such things but having them on your phone's wallpaper is like a millennial language proof of love. Priyanka Chopra was seen in a latex wrap-around style dress and had a trench coat hanging around her shoulders. The Citadel beauty was all smiles for the photogs gathered there and posed for them with a sweet smile. One of the actress' pictures that went viral caught her phone's wallpaper too.

These days there are chains available to hold your phone and Priyanka Chopra had one too. And the phone got turned on while she was entering the building for an event, capturing her phone's wallpaper. It is a picture of Malti Marie sitting on the ground in a garden/ park. And MM has the cutest ever smile on her lips. She seems too content enjoying her day in the park with her mom and dad, it seems. A popular fan handle of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, jerryxmimi, shared a zoomed-in picture of Priyanka's wallpaper which has caught our attention.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's phone wallpaper here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Watch this entertainment news video of Priyanka here:

Priyanka Chopra wishes sister Parineeti Chopra on her birthday

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has taken to her social media handle and posted the hottest birthday wish for her Tisha, Parineeti Chopra. PC hopes she is surrounded by love and joy today and forever. Priyanka dropped their poolside picture wishing Parineeti. Check it out here: On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Bollywood. The project has been delayed due to date issues. In Hollywood, Priyanka has Heads Of State which is an action comedy movie starring Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine and more.