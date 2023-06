Priyanka Chopra attended Beyonce's concert in London. The Citadel star was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and her friend Tamanna Dutt. A day after the memorable night, Priyanka treated fans to some inside pictures from the event. The first snap in the photo dump featured Priyanka Chopra posing with her "main ladies" Madhu Chopra and Tamanna Dutt. All three were dressed in black ensembles. One of the frames even captured Hollywood star Salma Hayek, embracing and placing a kiss on Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra's cheeks. Along with sharing images and videos from the concert, Priyanka also posted a short clip of Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy performing at the Renaissance World Tour. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms playing Priyanka Chopra's mother in Citadel Indian Chapter but there's a twist

Here are pictures we are talking about:

In the caption, Priyanka Chopra gave a shout out to Beyonce and thanked her for the “incredible hospitality. The actress also dropped a short and sweet thank you note for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, for the “memorable night.”

"I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyonce. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it Anisha Tee Gibbs," Priyanka Chopra wrote.

She also had a special note for Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy. She said, "#blueivy was an amazing dancer we're on fire."

"Thank you #JayZ and Queen Beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you, Nick Jonas, for the most memorable night! Love u baby,” Priyanka Chopra added.

Priyanka Chopra's work slate

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in all the compliments coming her way for her role in the spy drama Citadel. Produced by the Russo brothers and created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, Citadel also stars Richard Madden.

Earlier this year, Priyanka also made headlines for her interview, where the actress talked about how she was "cornered" by some members of Bollywood. Priyanka even mentioned that she "had beef with some people" which made her shift her base to Hollywood.