Though the selection of Gujarati Film Chhello Show (The Last Show) was badly criticized on social media, it is the official selection from India for Oscars 2023. Now, the ceremony is coming closer and makers are busy with some promotions. Priyanka Chopra hosted a special screening of the movie at Isha Ambani's Los Angeles residence. The movie is directed by Pan Nalin and has made to the Oscars 2023 shortlist in Best International Feature Film category. Priyanka Chopra was seen in a one shoulder black dress for the event. She teamed it with simple earrings. The child artiste Bhavin Rabari was also seen at the event. The producer David Dubinsky has shared many pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about her dad's love for movies and how he did bunk school to watch films in single screen theatres.

Bhavin Rabari said that he watched Dangal in theatres years back. He came dressed in Gujarati attire. David Dubinsky captioned his post, "With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India's submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix."

Fans of Priyanka Chopra are annoyed with the wife of Nick Jonas tag used by the filmmaker. A fan commented, "Priyanka is the best, but wtf this post is so sexist, wife of Nick Jonas, seriously? She's much much more famous and successful than him, when will people stop with such sexist remarks?!?! while someone else wrote, "Bro there is no need to tell in brackets that she's the wife of Nick Jonas...she's an internationally celebrated celeb...you are demining her fame by calling her as someone's wife."