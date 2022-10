Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has been majorly in the States. She has been traveling the world, however, her trips to India reduced majorly. Well, after three long years, Priyanka Chopra is finally coming home. That is something the actress herself revealed on her social media. Taking to her Insta stories, Priyanka Chopra shared her excitement as she got onboard a flight that brings her home. She shared the news by sharing a picture of her boarding pass.

As Priyanka shared the picture, she wrote in the caption that she is coming home after three long years. She wrote, Finally…going home. After almost 3 years" and shared it with an emotional emoji and heart. Well, this trip to India is different. Priyanka Chopra is now a new-mom. It was recently that PeeCee took a trip to New York with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It is unclear whether Malti is traveling with Priyanka or not. Well, it would be the little one's first trip and maybe the muh dikhai in Bollywood.

One wonders if Priyanka Chopra's trip to India is work-related or not. She is to be seen in 's production venture Jee Le Zara along with and . However, the shooting of the same cannot kick-off soon as Alia Bhatt is pregnant. Reports had it that the project has been delayed due to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy and Priyanka Chopra too welcomed her daughter through surrogacy. Is she planning to sign a few more Bollywood projects? Well, only time can tell. Until then, there are only a few hours to go to get Priyanka Chopra's pictures from the Mumbai airport. Stay tuned.