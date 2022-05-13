and Nick Jonas are now busy spending time with their infant baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Though she spends a lot of her time in the US, we see how Priyanka Chopra keeps all her traditions alive whether it is doing the Laxmi Pooja for Diwali or throwing a Holi bash for her Hollywood friends. Her baby, Malti was born premature and the couple had to spend days at the intensive care unit for new-born kids. commented on how her elder sister dealt with the whole thing like a soldier. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu and Anuj's chemistry during Haldi ceremony sets the internet on fire; MaAn fans say, 'Maryada lines are slowly fading away'

Her mom Madhu Chopra has now given an interview on why Priyanka Chopra actively maintains all the Indian cultural rituals and traditions in her home. She told Hauterfly magazine that she wants to educate Westerners about the real India. It seems there is a lot of misinformation about the country. She was quoted as saying, "They think we have maharajas, elephants and snake charmers only." She further said that India has great educational institutions, IT firms and medical facilities and technology. Madhu Chopra further told the magazine, "Who will teach this? Our culture, our rituals, everything has so much good behind them. She believes in them and tries to keep it up there."

Priyanka Chopra has been married to Nick Jonas since 2018. He is a decade younger than the actress. Madhu Chopra told Hauterfly that the age difference never bothered her. She said he is a sweet guy, and whosoever kept her daughter happy was the perfect person for her. The actress has resumed work on Amazon Prime Video's web series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly come back to India in September. The actress is supposed to shoot for Jee Lee Zara that also stars and .