In her recent interview, Priyanka Chopra made the statement that she will happily give up her career and quit acting for this special person, and her name is Malti. Priyanka, who became a mother by surrogacy at the age of 40, spoke about the importance of having kids in life and why one should travel with them. Priyanka was asked if she would quit acting and travel to countries with her daughter, Malti. She said she would do it without asking a question.

Recalling how her parents travelled along with her wherever she went, Priyanka said, "At that time, I took it all completely for granted. I was like, "Of course it's your parents' job to do that. My career matters. And I didn't even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me—now I'm in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter."

Priyanka Chopra is immensely in love with her daughter Malti, and we often see that through her social media. Priyanka Chopra is right now promoting her next Hollywood film, Love Again, and made some explosive revelations about how there was a time when she ended up in a relationship with almost every co actor of hers and was like a doormat in relationships.

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick five years ago, and last year the couple announced they were having a baby via surrogacy. Today, they cannot imagine their lives without Malti. Priyanka met Nick during her most vulnerable time, but he held her like never before, and today she has emerged stronger than ever before. Priyanka faced a lot of trolling during her marriage with Nick due to the 10 year age difference between them, but as PeeCee talks about Nick, it looks like he is way more mature and sorted than her even at this age. Indeed, Priyanka is a lucky one.