Priyanka Chopra joins Gladiator star Russell Crowe for sci-fi thriller Bluefly

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to join Gladiator star Russell Crowe for a new movie, Bluefly. Read ahead to know more about this sci-fi thriller below.

Priyanka Chopra joins Gladiator star Russell Crowe for sci-fi thriller Bluefly

With fans looking forward to director SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, Varanasi, their lead actress Priyanka Chopra has just signed another big project. Actress Priyanka Chopra has joined forces with Gladiator star Russell Crowe for a new project. This news has come straight from Priyanka, confirming the movie on her social media.

Priyanka took to social media to share a Deadline report announcing the Bollywood star’s next project with the Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe in the sci-fi action thriller. Their upcoming movie is titled Bluefly. Let’s dive in to know more about Priyanka Chopra joining Russell Crowe for sci-fi thriller Bluefly below.

Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe for sci-fi thriller Bluefly

Ever since Priyanka Chopra announced her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, fans have been watching the actress closely to get more details about the film. With her shooting for Varanasi, Priyaka has recently taken to social media to talk about a new project she has joined. The actress shared a screenshot of a Deadline report announcing her next project with veteran actor Russell Crowe in the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. She shared her latest post with the caption, “Onto the next,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

What makes the movie Bluefly a new chapter for Priyanka is the fact that this film is a sci-fi thriller. It is a notable shift from her recent Hollywood outings. We have mostly seen Priyanka act in action comedies, action thrillers, or light-hearted films.

About Bluefly

Directed by Nimrod Antal, Bluefly is a sci-fi thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Russell Crowe. The story will revolve around a grieving UN translator and a special operations team on a dangerous black-ops mission. This black-ops team is in the Congo to recover a mysterious, non-existent downed aircraft.

Bluefly’s director Nimród Antal, talked about the movie, saying, “Bluefly is an intense, character-driven thriller wrapped inside a bold science-fiction premise. It’s the kind of film I live to make — grounded, propulsive, and full of dread — and I couldn’t ask for a better cast or team to bring it to the screen.”

Bluefly’s pre-sales are set to go live at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) market, scheduled for the second week of September. The sci-fi action thriller is penned jointly by David Frigerio, Carlyle Eubank, and William Eubank.

Priyanka Chopra upcoming projects

The last movie we saw Priyanka in was The Bluff with Karl Urban. While fans are excited to see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, this epic action-adventure is set to release in 2027. Apart from Varanasi, you will also get to see he Mira Nair’s Amri and Nicholas Stoller’s Judgment Day in the pipeline.

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