International global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her birthday in the fanciest way. The actress celebrated her special day with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Maltie Marie Chopra, family members, and friends. Priyanka recently celebrated her daughter Maltie's 6th month birthday. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's UNSEEN picture with daughter Malti Marie Jonas from her birthday bash is UNMISSABLE

Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the celebrations and penned down a note which reads, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor and more celebrity couples who kept romance and PDA alive after having kids

She further added saying, “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl???” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Hubby Nick Jonas passionately kisses wifey as they celebrate with fireworks; calls her 'jewel of July' [VIEW PICS]

Advertisement

Have a look at the pictures -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She ended the note by writing, “I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. ??The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed ?❤️"

Nick shared a bunch of pictures from his wife Priyanka's birthday and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra." To this, she replied, "Love of my life ?". Well, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first daughter this year via surrogacy and are currently enjoying their parenthood phase.