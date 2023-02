Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a social media star sharing all photos and updates on Instagram frequently. She often treats her fans with pictures from her trips and also shares lovely pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie. For a long time after having hidden her daughter’s face in the camera PC has now stepped up to bring her toddler to the media. The international actress has now shared yet another adorable picture with Maltie Marie Chopra.

This morning Priyanka took up to the gram and shared lovely pictures with her young kid Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. One picture displays mother and daughter hanging out while another is a cozy mussy cuddle picture. In the first picture, she held her daughter close clicking a top-angle selfie. While another picture is a selfie in bed as she grabs Maltie’s face in her hand. Sharing the selfies Priyanka captioned the post days like this with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, Priyanka had unveiled Maltie Marie’s face in the media during a public event. Just last month, the actress attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Jonas brothers and revealed her one-year-old’s face to the world. Until then Nick and Priyanka had not shown Maltie’s face in any of their Instagram posts.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will be next seen in a romantic comedy-drama Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and . Directed by James C. Strouse the film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 12, 2023. She also has an action-packed web series ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline. Apart from this PC has a Bollywood project too with and . She will feature in ’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film is touted to be a road trip drama and will go on floors this year.