In the near past, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dominated headlines. The global icon went vocal making some shocking revelations about her life, career, and Bollywood film industry. She spoke of how she was and is still criticized in Hollywood. The actress who has worked in several Hindi films revealed that she was sidelined in Bollywood. Miss World 2000 has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world and is still struggling to build a name in Hollywood. Recently she opened up about working in a Bollywood film she hated. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra brought the shoot of Akshay Kumar's Andaaz to a 45 day halt due to this shcoking reason

In a video shared by Amazon Prime Video, Priyanka Chopra answered a bunch of questions including working in a film she hated, farting in public, snoring in sleep, and more. The Citadel actress took a lie detector test for the streaming platform. When asked if she ever worked in a film but hated it, PC didn’t hide the truth but spoke about her experience. She didn’t mention the name of the movie but revealed that it was a pretty hateful experience for her. She used to wait around for hours, her lines made no sense. She further added, “I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough." Also Read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to follow Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' footsteps for their wedding? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra did not mention the name of the movie but we are curious to know which film it could be. For the actress who has proved her prowess over the years, it was tough for her to be a part of such a film where her lines were meaningless. Her character was not given importance we can guess as she said she had to wait for hours and was constantly a damsel. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 and just a few films later and within a year she impressed everyone with her stellar performance in . Also Read - Priyanka Chopra recalls failures in Bollywood during initial days; says 'it was hard to get up and go to work'

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen playing a spy agent in Citadel. The spy thriller series is a world of espionage streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Her latest Hollywood film Love Again was released on 12th May. Next in the pipeline, she has Heads of State and a Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa directed by . She will share the screen with and .