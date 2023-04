Last month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas created several headlines in the media. The actress also revealed that she was insulted by a stylish saying that she is not sample-sized. She bravely opened up about the incident and revealed that she was hurt. However, the actress is now happy that her comment started a discussion and debate. She reacted to the response that her 'sample-size' comment received. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan demands to get his blue tick back on Twitter in the most hilarious way; read viral tweet

The Desi Girl is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. During Citadel premiere in London, in an interview with Flip Your Wig, she was asked about reactions to her comment on not being 'sample-sized' received. To this, she replied, in her position any reaction or response that creates a debate or conversation is good. She further stated that there is no need for a conversation about what healthy means and what healthy looks like. And especially a conversation on the beauty standards for women. Priyanka Chopra added, "I think I am not sample size but I am looking fab."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra opened up on being humiliated and body shamed by a stylish. In a conversation with Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival, the actress revealed that she has been told things that are difficult to hear. She felt crappy because someone told her that she is not a sample size. PC revealed that she was hurt and cried to her husband Nick Jonas. She discussed it with her family and team after she felt really bas bad about the fact she is not sample-sized.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of Citadel. The spy thriller is created by David Weil and produced by Russo Brothers. Citadel is a world of espionage and has been created on a global stage with various franchises. The American installment will release on 28th April 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Citadel, she has romance drama Love Again which will release on May 12. She will be starring alongside John Cena and in Heads of State. She also has a Bollywood project Jee Le Zaraa.