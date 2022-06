and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022. While the couple is enjoying their new phase in life, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also got a chance to embrace her nani duties as she cradled her granddaughter in her arms during her solo Europe tour. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and more celebs who were caught flaunting hickeys and love bites in public

Sharing her happiness, Priyanka posted a picture to wish her mother on her birthday. The picture featured three generations, Priyanka, her mother and her daughter, for the first time in one frame. "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani," Priyanka wrote.

