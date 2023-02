Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced parenthood last year through surrogacy. Reportedly, she was born in January 2022 to a surrogate, however, she had to be in NICU for almost 100 days before Priyanka and Nick could take her home. It was only after a few months that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their daughter. They named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The name is a reflection of the two cultures coming together. Today, Priyanka Chopra has treated fans with some nice pictures capturing her time with baby Malti. Also Read - Nick Jonas to Vicky Kaushal: Men who are head over heels in LOVE with their wives and expressed what they feel in public

In the new pictures shared on 's official social media account, one can see a mother-daughter duo being out for a stroll on a snowy day. As usual, Priyanka put her best fashion foot forward. She looked fabulous in a long chequered coat and she pulled off cool shades. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday." She can be seen with a stroller but Malti's face cannot be seen.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pictures below:

It was not very long ago that Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the face of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face. As Nick Jonas received a star at Hollywood Hall of Fame, Priyanka and Malti cheered for him. It was for the first time that Priyanka showed the face of her daughter and their pictures went viral on social media in no time. Many of the fans mentioned that Malti is a carbon copy of father Nick Jonas.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Malti's video below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is going to return to Bollywood with 's Jee Le Zara. She will be sharing the screen space with and .