Taylor Swift won the Album Of The Year award at Grammys 2024 for Midnights. The singer took the trophy from Celine Dion. As we know, Dion is hailed as one of the greatest ever in the Western music scene. Fans were upset seeing how she did not acknowledge the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer when she took the award. The Cruel Summer singer walked off to dance away with her besties. A lot of people who saw the event did not like this behaviour from Taylor Swift. They found it unprofessional and disgraceful. Even hard-core fans of Taylor Swift did not appreciate it. Also Read - This actress was made to feel like a doormat in her relationships with her co stars

There were many tweets that slammed Taylor Swift for the same. It seems one of them was liked by Priyanka Chopra. A lot of the singer's fans who are called Swifties posted some hateful comments for Priyanka. One of them caught everyone's attention. One of them was a death threat as someone said that the actress would be attacked by a chainsaw. Also Read - Nick Jonas regrets getting married to Priyanka Chopra in a lavish traditional way

A user commented, "Swifties are unhinged. I mean if she's that irrelevant then why are they even going out of their way to demean her, it's almost like one cannot have an opinion and a lot of people got the ick after Taylor's behaviour at the Grammys." Another Redditor wrote, "Taylor swift fans are wild. Such psychopaths," whereas some called them cultists and female version of Andrew Tate fans. Netizens were reminded of how Jake Gyllenhaal had to turn off his Instagram comments in 2021 all because of mad Taylor Swift fans. Even some Indian fans of the singer are sending hate to Taylor Swift.

Priyanka doesn't even care about taylor swifts existence lol https://t.co/VXhOOE68yF — कंगना-शैलपुत्री?? (@KangsterLiberal) February 7, 2024

oh @priyankachopra you have forever lost my respect. You're just another fake whitewashed activist who married a kid and rented another woman's body like it's nothing. Don't shove your plastic face in our business you dont know shitpic.twitter.com/G7omqBvZqrpic.twitter.com/PNVeMPXlXx pic.twitter.com/H9yduImEUw — Nish Sjöberg (@tis_sjoberg) February 7, 2024

Priyanka Chopra having one sided beef with Taylor Swift. She mad Taylor took sophie out for dinner and not her. It's literally 2024, sis. Women shading women is not a thing anymore nor has been for like the past decade.....can you NOT? pic.twitter.com/Q7ma7PPWdv — B. (@thisisbarbie) February 7, 2024

I would never understand Priyanka's one-sided beef with Taylor Swift started from LWYMMD where she thought that Taylor dissed her wearing that red gown (for Tom Hiddleston, a boyfriend Taylor herself left for Joe) and unfollowed Taylor on Instagram immediately thereafter pic.twitter.com/TxAwASXmGq — The Eras Tour's Era (@sevensindia) February 7, 2024

Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston were linked up for a short time. His friends had said that he has feelings for her. Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were a former couple. Also, Taylor Swift is friends with Sophie Turner the former sister-in-law of Priyanka Chopra. Joe Jonas and Sophie had a rather ugly separation of late.