Priyanka Chopra made a SURPRISING demand before fighting Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch - watch video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a fantastic person in real life, but he can be quite intimidating if you have to battle him in a movie or in the ring. Several men would run away at the sight of Dwayne, but our desi girl - Priyanka Chopra decided to battle with him head on in Baywatch. PeeCee plays the villain, Victoria Leeds, in the movie and we are thrilled to see them have a duel on the silver screen. However, before she could battle The Rock, Priyanka made a interesting demand that will leave you surprised. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: There'll never be another who's HOTTER than Trish Stratus in the WWE, and these pics and videos are proof

During an exclusive interview with renowned journalist Rajeev Masand, Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson were discussing how the actress came on board for the film, when she made a startling revelation. The Rock revealed how the role was actually written for a guy, but they decided to tweak it and go with PeeCee. While mentioning about the joy of battling with Dwayne and his team, Priyanka mentioned to Rajeev, "How many women in the world can say that they could take on The Rock? Yes, I needed six inch heels to do it, but yeah (I did)." Rajeev was surprised and he questioned her back, "Is it true that you asked for the tallest heels for every scene with Dwayne?" Check out the video right here (jump to 4 minutes 10 seconds) to know what happened next! (ALSO READ - Fans prefer Priyanka Chopra's sass in Baywatch than Gal Gadot kicking ass in Wonder Woman) Also Read - Priyanka Chopra opens up on her controversial ‘legs exposing’ photo op with Narendra Modi

Priyanka: You will have to ask that from Dwayne? Also Read - It's Expensive: Priyanka Chopra's sheer lace cocktail dress can buy you 15 tickets to the Maldives

Dwayne: She is brilliant! She is brilliant that way.

P: I can't be like (looking up), 'Aye, I am going to kill you!'

D: Yes, that doesn't work and she was right here, eye to eye. When it comes to Priyanka everything is considered, every little detail is considered. When you watch the stuff she does, be it the movies or watch everything that she does, everything is considered. (ALSO READ - Whoa! Priyanka Chopra takes Berlin by a stylish storm with 4 sassy looks for Baywatch)

Dwayne and Priyanka's Baywatch is all set to release this Friday, June 2. Are you excited to see the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!