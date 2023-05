The desi girl arrived in style, and you just cannot get over her subtle yet classy look at sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous and ravishing in a lemon yellow ready-to-wear saree paired with her off-shoulder blouse, and boy, did she nail it. Priyanka arrived outside and happily posed for the paparazzi, who were waiting outside the venue to cover the guests who were arriving to attend the ceremony. Priyanka later posed with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and uncle on the red carpet at the engagement venue, and fans are just in love with her look. And many are claiming that she dresses like an elder sister and is giving major sister goals in her attire. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially engaged; couple look like a match made in heaven in first pictures from the ceremony

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra leaving early from sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Priyanka Chopra made an early exit from the engagement ceremony, and it was also reported that the desi girl might leave for her home in the night itself as she has her daughter Malti left back home. While Priyanka leaving a bit early left many questioning why the desi girl is so hurrying, before leaving she happily posed for the media and did her signature namaste greeting. Priyanka had arrived this morning for the engagement in Delhi, and now she is off to go back home. Quite a hustler, we must say.