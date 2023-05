Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest names in the industry. She has managed to make a space for herself in Hollywood and is indeed ruling the world and how! Her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been phenomenal and now she is said to be a global star. The actress recently appeared in the US chapter of Citadel and managed to enthral the masses. She has also been making it to the headlines for making some shocking claims about Bollywood and more. Once again, she has hit the headlines for revealing about a director. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra drops the hottest pics of the summer on Instagram; makes your imagination run wild in sea green risque slit dress [View Pics]

To the Zoe Report, she recalled an incident from 2002-2003 when she was playing an undercover in a film. She said that a scene involved her seducing a guy as she was an undercover agent. She had to take off one piece of clothing and she decided to layer up. But the filmmaker opposed and said he needed to see her underwear. She was quoted saying, "But I'm seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?"

She further added that she found the moment to be quite dehumanizing. Piyanka Chopra was quoted saying, "He didn't say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I'm nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important." After two days, the actress walked out off the film.

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra has made many claims about Bollywood. She spoke about cutting beef with people and feeling that she was being pushed into a corner. So when an opportunity to move to Hollywood knocked the door, she took it. She also spoke about politics in Bollywood.

On the work front, after Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is going to be seen in Bollywood movie Jee Le Zara. She will be sharing the screen space with and in this one. The shooting details and more are yet to be revealed.