Priyanka Chopra is right now facing a lot of nasty comments by the netizens due to her cosy picture with hubby Nick Jonas from her birthday celebration. The picture of our desi girl is going viral like a wildfire on the internet. Priyanka looks drop-dead gorgeous in this sexy neckline plunging orange dress and is posing with hubby Nick who is uber handsome. While their fans are going gaga over their chemistry, the netizens are shaming the White Tiger actress. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans notice Harshad Chopda's discomfort during a scene due to leg injury but gush over his 'cuteness' and 'hotness'

Priyanka Chopra gets badly trolled for wearing a revealing outfit and is getting picked for her skin tone and ugly legs in this picture Also Read - Mahima Makwana birthday: These unseen, super cute childhood pictures of Antim actress are too cute to miss [View Exclusive Pics]

If you see the picture carefully, Priyanka's legs look a bit darker than her usual pictures, and she got picked for the same. While many took a dig at the age differences between them. The netizens are getting extremely nasty here. Priyanka Chopra and Nicki Jonas welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy almost a year ago. Also Read - From why she quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to exposing the South industry – 6 times Erica Fernandes made news for brutally honest revelations

Advertisement

Well, this isn't the first time the actress got trolled due to her legs, earlier she was slammed for showing her legs in her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later she gave it back to them in style. We wonder if Priyanka will have her bang-on the answer this time again. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is all set for her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with and , a reported actress will start shooting for the film after Alia delivers her baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Last month Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday in Chicago with her hubby Nick and her friends, the birthday celebration of the diva was everything about love and more. Priyanka often visually treats her fans with her pictures and sends on a meltdown with her chemistry with hubby Nick Jonas who is madly and deeply in love with our dei girl and vice versa.