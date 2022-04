Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' baby girl's name has a special connect to actress' mother Madhu Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. It was in January that they welcomed their baby girl to this world. Ever since then there has been a mystery over the name of the baby. Fans have been desperately wanting to know about the baby's name. We were the ones to exclusively tell you that Nickyanka is not in a rush to choose a name for their little one as they want it to be really meaningful. Now, as per a recent report in TMZ, the couple has chosen Malti Marie Chopra as the name of their baby daughter. The portal has supposedly obtained the birth certificate of the baby girl and the document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California. But why this name? We are here to tell you.

It seems Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter's name is connected to the actress's mother Madhu Chopra. The grandmother's name goes as Madhumalati Chopra. Even on Instagram, her account name is Madhu Malati. Thus it is not very surprising that Malti is the chosen name for the little one. The source had exclusively told us that Priyanka is connected to her roots and also adores her hubby's culture. The source had shared, "Priyanka, who is connected to her roots very much and also respects and adores her hubby's culture, wants to name her daughter that has a mix of cultures." Indeed, Priyanka and Nick have put quite a thought into choosing a name for their little angel.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas are yet to confirm on the name of their baby daughter. The couple in fact has not shared any detail about their little one. They haven't even shared any glimpse of her on social media.