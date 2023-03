Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. They just landed in Mumbai a couple of minutes ago and readily posed for the pictures too. And that too with Malti Marie. While you thought that she would not bring Malti Marie in front of the media, the Citadel beauty just prove everyone wrong. Priyanka Chopra posed with Nick and Malti and again with Nick and then again for solos. Priyanka seems super happy to be back in Mumbai. However, netizens are speculating about something else. They have linked it with Parineeti Chopra and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie [ Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopra, Nick and Maltie in India; Netizens speculate Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for a long time now. And her visit to India has just been added to the list. A lot of people are wondering why Priyanka along with her whole family is in Mumbai. And some are also guessing about the same. Netizens are commenting on a post shared by paparazzi that Priyanka, Nick and Maltie are here in Mumbai for Parineeti Chopra and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's engagement. Yes, you read that right. There are a lot of fans speculating that the family has flown down for the much-talked-about rumoured couple right now. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: Know the biggest pet peeves of top Bollywood stars

Watch the video of Priyanka and Nick with Malti Marie at the airport here:

What's cooking between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha?

Parineeti Chopra and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha were spotted at a restaurant couple of days ago. It was said that they were on a date. And since they, Parineeti and the politician have been linked together. Even a party minister congratulated them both on Twitter. Recently, Harrdy Sandhu, who worked with Parineeti in Code Name: Tiranga. The singer and actor seemingly confirmed when he shared that he had called Pari and congratulated her.