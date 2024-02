Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending their time with their little one Malti Marie despite their busy schedules. The doting mom and father love sharing updates and pictures of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on their social media handle. It is interesting to see a child learn new things and grow and that's the phase that Malti Marie is in right now. Priyanka Chopra has been sharing pics and videos and she recently dropped a couple of videos on her Instagram handle which features her darling daughter. It seems that, like her mom and dad, even MM is aspiring to be in front of the camera.

Malti Marie following the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of videos in her Instagram stories. They all feature Malti Marie. Or more like her little forehead. Yep, that's right. The adorable videos feature Malti Marie recording herself in videos. Priyanka Chopra captioned the video saying, "Now it's videos too... we're evolving." The mother of the two-year-old gushed. Priyanka and Nick's fan club JerryXMimi shared the video on their Instagram handle. It is a video which will tug at your heartstrings. The curious eyes of Malti Marie will make you go aww! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie's picture of unbridled joy and it will drive your weekend blues away in a jiffy

Check out Malti Marie's compilation video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Isn't she cute? It seems Malti Marie has got it in the genes. Both Priyanka and Nick spend ample time in front of the camera, naturally, MM had to pick it up. Will we see her in front of cameras on the big screens? Only time will tell. But this adorable 'evolution' video of Malti Marie is surely endearing. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra slammed reports about Shahid Kapoor opening the door of her apartment during IT raid 'Yeh bohot cheap baat hai...'

Just a couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture of Malti Marie's unbridled joy. The little one was playing at a birthday party. The picture is from a ball pit. Malti Marie has one of the most adorable smiles on her face. Priyanka shared the story of how Malti climbed all the steps and also slid down the slide all by herself. Priyanka felt like sharing the moment with everyone. She said that whenever she would feel down and out, she would look at that picture of Malti Marie.