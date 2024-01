Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are inseparable in these pictures from their New Year 2024 bash and fans are sweating hard seeing their chemistry. Priyanka and Nick rang in their New Year in Coba and one of their fans claims shared these pictures of the couple. Priyanka Chopra gave all Aitraaz vibes in a super stunning white swimsuit while Nick Jonas was a hottie in his swimwear. Priyanka and Nick are seen getting cozy and naughty in these pictures and fans are swooning over their crackling chemistry. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood celebrities who own sprawling luxurious abodes

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the New Year with her Jonas family and mommy Madhu Chopra. Madhu Chopra is extremely close to Nick Jonas and she adores him as a best son-in-law. Recently in her interview with Free Press Journal, she revealed how Nick is a sitting father to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas when Priyanka is away from work. "I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra takes Malti Marie for a pony ride; mother-daughter duo's adorable moment is too cute to miss

Checkout Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas getting cozy in their New Year 2024 celebration.

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most beloved couples and their PDA often makes headlines. We just love this beautiful couple, they are big-time couple goals. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018. And they were blessed with daughter Malti whom they welcomed via surrogacy in 2022. Nick and Priyanka give their fans family goals through their vacation pictures and more.

