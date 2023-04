Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are talk of the town apart from the Ambanis and the glamorous celebrities who attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Not just Bollywood but also Bollywood celebs all walked in their choicest ensembles. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in India with Nick and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also attended the grand opening for two nights straight. Last night, Priyanka dropped by with Nick Jonas. The actress was seen in a Banarasi Patola saree that was stitched as a gown. Priyanka looks pretty gorgeous. Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra fans, Richard Madden is in India for promotions; here's what you need to know about the star whose everyone's fave next James Bond

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose alongside an autorickshaw

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for a lot of reasons. Firstly, some of her statements went viral about Bollywood and Zendaya's designer Law Roach. Then Priyanka also made news for the new Citadel trailer. She and Nick Jonas brought Malti Marie to India for the first time. She sizzled as the opening night of NMACC. She met Karan Johar, with whom she allegedly had a tiff and whatnot.

And now, Priyanka Chopra has made news for posing alongside an auto rickshaw with Nick Jonas Yes, you read that right. The actress shared some cool pictures in which she is seen posing by a rickshaw. The rickshaw driver is still inside the auto while Priyanka and Nick posed for the pictures. But it is the autorickshaw driver that everyone's talking about in Priyanka Chopra's comments section. Check out Priyanka's Instagram post here:

Autorickshaw driver gets famous all thanks to Priyanka Chopra

Fans are having fun in the comments section of Priyanka Chopra's post. They are decoding the expressions of the auto-rickshaw driver and commenting on what he might be feeling about Priyanka and Nick posing alongside his auto. It's all just in good fun. Mind you, some of the comments are quite hilarious. Check them out here:

Meanwhile, it is said that Priyanka Chopra is here in Mumbai because a grand level of promotion for Citadel is being planned by the makers of the action-thriller web-series. Earlier today, Richard Madden also landed in India.