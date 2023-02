Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always manage to grab media attention, especially more when they are with their daughter Maltie Marie. The trio is always spotted celebrating themselves be it on a vacation or attending events. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl in 2022 with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently the couple is holidaying with their daughter in Aspen Colorado. This morning Nick Jonas shared a collection of photos from the vacation featuring his wife, daughter, and friends. Also Read - Turkey-Syria earthquake: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood stars call it devastating; pray for the victims

The duo are quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpse and regular updates of their life on Instagram. Since Maltie Marie was born the couple didn't reveal the face of their child although they brought her media appearance but kept her unseen. However, a few days back they finally unveiled the face of the infant Maltie Marie. Now the cross-continental actress went on vacation to Aspen with her husband, daughter, and other friends.

The American pop star shared a series of photos dump from his trip giving winter vibes. Giving a sneak peek the first picture that Nick shared features himself with his wife holding Maltie in her arms, posing their back to the camera standing in a white landscape. In the next picture, the actress is seen playing in the snow and later gives a rider a look getting clicked on a bike. The singer also shared a few pictures with their friends who joined them on the trip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jonas Brothers won the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Los Angeles. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in ’s next venture Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip drama will also feature, and in the lead role. It is written by and her brother Farhan Akhtar will direct the movie.