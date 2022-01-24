and Nick Jonas have taken the surrogacy route to have their first baby. The actress made the surprise announcement at Friday/Saturday midnight and within no time her post was flooded with congratulatory messages. However, a tweet from Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen irked netizens a lot wherein she had shared her views on surrogacy. She has now defended her controversial tweet by also sharing Priyanka's old tweets to her. Also Read - Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share pictures of their newborn baby girl? Here's a FACT CHECK

"How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?" Taslima had tweeted right after Priyanka's baby announcement post. After receiving heavy backlash for allegedly criticising Priyanka's decision to opt for surrogacy, Taslima has said that her tweet has nothing to do with the couple. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas welcome baby girl; bestie Natasha Poonawalla sends best wishes – deets here

"My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple," she tweeted. In another tweet, she talked about getting abusive messages online, "Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and more actresses who don’t like to be tagged as their husband's wife

My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022

Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

To prove her point that she adores the couple, Taslima unearthed PeeCee's old tweets wherein the two had a good Twitter exchange. Take a look.

Some people are gone crazy to show I am Priyanka's enemy. But I always admire her. Prostitution, rape, surrogacy, domestic violence, male domination, patriarchy are the issues i often talk about. Here is one of old tweets on Priyanka. https://t.co/Q8IMwY7Vv0 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

Here is another old tweet. I loved her. I still do. https://t.co/LZ19elEOOz — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick hope to have "at least two children" in the coming years. An insider told Us Weekly that friends of the celebrity duo are "excited" for the new parents, and the married couple are keen to have even more children in the future.

Priyanka has previously spoken about her ambition to have children. She said she's "very fond of children" and that she planned to have kids within the next decade. In 2018, she shared, "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person. But (in) 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."