Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying being new parents. The couple have welcomed home a baby girl in January via surrogacy. Everyone is curious to know when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will come home with their little angel. Her mom, Madhu Chopra was posed this question at a recent event. The lady did not confirm or deny the fact that she could visit soon. In fact, Madhu Chopra gave a rather surprising answer. She said that she was always hoping that Priyanka comes soon. She told ETimes Lifestyle, "Never say never. It's her country, she could come." Well, we guess we have to wait.

In January the couple told everyone that they had welcomed a child via surrogacy. The statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)". Priyanka Chopra was one of the presenters at the pre-Oscars. She looked gorgeous in a black saree. The actress had a good 2021 with her film Matrix Resurrection getting a good response at the box office. She also has Citadel lined up for an OTT release.

Priyanka Chopra has also signed Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie is about friends who embark on a road trip. Just as the news of her motherhood came about, there were speculations that Priyanka Chopra had opted out of the movie. However, her team said that such talk was baseless. It reminded fans of the time when she decided to let go of Salman Khan's Bharat as she had plans to marry Nick Jonas. The two married in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace. They are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood right now.