and Nick Jonas surprised everyone when they announced last night that they have turned parents via surrogacy. The couple shared a statement on Instagram which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You so much." While many Bollywood and international celebs have congratulated the couple on Instagram, Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to share a couple of tweets on surrogacy and he took a dig at Priyanka and Nick.

KRK tweeted, "If you people do remember that got her son Azad from surrogacy coz she thought that she should not give birth to a child from her stomach to maintain her body. Still divorce has happened. Now Priyanka Chopra has also got a child from surrogacy. So What will be the next?"

If you people do remember that Kiran Rao got her son Azad from surrogacy coz she thought that she should not give birth to a child from her stomach to maintain her body. Still divorce has happened. Now Priyanka Chopra has also got a child from surrogacy. So What will be the next? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

In another tweet, he wrote, "गोद लेना और surrogacy से बच्चा पैदा करना एक ही बात है! माँ सिर्फ़ वो है, जिसने अपने बच्चे को 9 महीने अपने पेट में रखा है! अगर कुछ पैसे वाले लोगों ने पैसे के ज़ोर पर उस बच्चे को उसकी माँ से ले लिया है! तो ये गोद लेने से ज़्यादा कुछ भी नहीं है! Dear @priyankachopra Ji Baccha Adopt Karne Ke Liye congratulations!"

गोद लेना और surrogacy से बच्चा पैदा करना एक ही बात है! माँ सिर्फ़ वो है, जिसने अपने बच्चे को 9 महीने अपने पेट में रखा है! अगर कुछ पैसे वाले लोगों ने पैसे के ज़ोर पर उस बच्चे को उसकी माँ से ले लिया है! तो ये गोद लेने से ज़्यादा कुछ भी नहीं है! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

Dear @priyankachopra Ji Baccha Adopt Karne Ke Liye congratulations! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

Well, netizens are agreeing with him, and commenting on the tweet, ‘Correct sahab’, ‘right sir’. Check out the tweets below…

Correct sahab — Pintu Gour (@PintuGour5) January 22, 2022

right sir? — Rubalpreet kaur (@Rubalpreekaur) January 22, 2022

In the past, many times Priyanka’s pregnancy has been in the news. A few months ago she had joked about being pregnant on Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and a few days ago while talking about kids, PeeCee had told Vanity Fair, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”