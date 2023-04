Priyanka Chopra’s podcast interview created a huge impact, and it started a chatter once again about the Bollywood industry being biased towards outsiders. Priyanka spoke about being treated indifferently after a long time, and many wondered why she was speaking about it now. During her chat with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra was asked about why she chose to speak about it now, to which she replied, "No, I was on a podcast where I was talking about my whole life. I think I am so far removed from so many things that have happened in my life. In the last 5 years, I have been in a really good place, specifically. I have been able to do the kind of work that I have been seeking. So it’s easier for me to talk about tougher times in my life because I am very far removed from them. It’s been so long ago. I moved on a long time ago, so it’s not just complicated in my head anymore". Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns up the heat in a sizzling black outfit at Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel London premiere [View Pics]

Further, Priyanka added that she kept herself strong and confident during her tough days and spoke about how shrewd the world is in pushing you down even more." When you know your merit and people don't value that, or when you want to achieve something and maybe you don't get it, or if a film has failed. It's what you do after failure, and after failure is when you have to find your value, and that's what my parents taught me. The world will kick you even harder when you fail because that's the nature of the human being. Jo neeche hota hai, hum usiko kick karte hai. Jo chota hota hai, usiko kick karte hai. Humara nature hi hai as people, but at that time when you are at the bottom, when you are alone, isolated, and you are kicking, can you find your value at that time".

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses right now, and she has come a long way in her journey, but was it easy? No, it was damn hard. But the girl prevailed, and how Currently Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of Citadel, and soon she will begin shooting for her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.