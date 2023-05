Priyanka Chopra has made India proud by managing to break the barrier and achieve name and fame in Hollywood. From Quantico to Citadel, the actress has come a long way in the industry. She is now a popular name in the West and she is only moving forward in her career. In a recent interview, she opened up on her days in Bollywood. In a podcast with Call Her Daddy, she exposed the dark side of the industry and mentioned how it was fed to her that certain body type is considered to be beautiful. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13 in Delhi; here’s a timeline of how their love story started

opens up about the narratives set by the industry about beauty

Priyanka Chopra shared that narratives are set by the industry. She spoke about the narratives that were fed to her younger self were that a lighter skin tone means beautiful. It came through advertisements which she accepted to be a part of later on in her career. Further, she shared that when she joined the industry, it was simply expected that one is skinny and should look like a certain way. She shared, "When I first joined like 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. It was just expected that you are reed skinny, your pelvic bones show and it doesn’t matter how you get there. You should look a certain way and anything deviating from that is not pretty." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra admits dating her co-stars from Bollywood; reveals being a 'self-destructive doormat' in relationship before marriage

She further said that people in fashion and films would ask to be a certain body weight and to be able to fit in a certain dress size. Priyanka Chopra said that it was all normal and it still happens but 'behind closed doors'. Priyanka Chopra hopes that healthy discussions around the same take place and the narratives are broken. She shared that just like art, beauty is subjective too. She said, "We have to break the narratives that we set up a long time ago of what beauty is, we have to have a healthy conversation about the female and male body, and ageing and the reality of that." Also Read - When Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor if he erased exes Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan from his memories

Priyanka Chopra on her relationships

In the same podcast, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her relationships and said that she would jump from one to another and won't let herself heel. She said that she had relationships with her co-stars and eventually felt that she 'would become like a doormat' as she would not prioritise herself over others.