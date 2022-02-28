Priyanka Chopra once texted Rani Mukerji from Abhishek Bachchan's phone saying 'I miss you..'; here's how the actress reacted

Bollywood throwback: When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan's phone and messaged Rani Mukerji saying that he missed her. Here's how the Mardaani actress had reacted...