are good friends and have worked in a couple of movies together such as Dostana. A year after Bluffmaster was released, in 2006, Priyanka Chopra had appeared on 's chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. And the Matrix 4 actress had split the beans on a prank that she pulled on her co-star by texting. Now, Abhishek Bachchan is known to be a prankster on the sets. In her chat with Simi Garewal, Priyanka revealed that she pulled the prank of the Bob Biswas actor because he initiated it.

Veteran actress and host, Simi Garewal, had been speaking about how Rani Mukerji, and Priyanka were paired with Abhishek in films back then. Simi asked PeeCee about her bond with Abhishek and the actress declared him mad. Simi then brought up the prank topic, asking Priyanka whether she stole Abhishek Bachchan's phone on the sets. In her defence, Priyanka said that she did it because Abhishek stole her phone first. Elaborating on the incident, The Sky Is Pink actress said that Abhishek took her phone and sat on it in his van. After a while, he gave up and came out. PeeCee wanted to avenge so she spotted AB's phone lying there just like that and stole it.

Priyanka, without naming the actress, went on to message someone saying, "I miss you where have been? You wanna..." Simi guessed that it was Rani Mukerji. Priyank then switched off his phone, hid it in the van and ran away along with. Simi asked whether she knew what Rani did in response, but Priyanka was clueless. Simi recalled Rani texting Abhishek back after the incident saying," Hi AB, what is wrong with you?" The ladies had a hearty laugh at that. Check out the video below:

Talking about their work front, Rani Mukerji has Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas. Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa with and.