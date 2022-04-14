Priyanka Chopra OPENS up about her daughter for the FIRST time, 'As a new parent I keep thinking...'

left her fans presently surprised after she announced becoming a mother via surrogacy. She took to her Instagram and shared this happy news with all her fans and loved ones. " We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." And ever since that she never really spoke about her daughter. However, the first time interacted with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, Priyanka opened up about her daughter where she spoke about her thought process ever since becoming a parent. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding telecast rights sold to an OTT giant for THIS whopping amount?

She said, " As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way" Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Ami Je Tomar is back to haunt you in Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer

Priyanka Chopra's family was elated with the news of her and Nick Jonas becoming a parent. Madhu Chopra couldn't contain her excitement about becoming a Nani. with my PC had announced the news. Madhu was spotted in town where she spoke to the paparazzi and said, " “Nani bane to bahut bahut Khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni arrive for the Haldi ceremony - Watch

Just a few days Bollywoodlife had exclusively told you how Priyanka and Nick haven't yet decided on their daughter's name as they are wanted to keep something unique and hence haven't yet found a name that has touched their hearts and so they aren't in any rush to give her name. On the professional front, Priyanka will soon begin shooting Jee Le Zaraa along with and .