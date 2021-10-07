has been making India proud ever since she was crowned Miss World 2000. From setting her foot into Hindi film industry to going global with her pursuit of Hollywood, Priyanka has undoubtedly put the country on the world map. She is also one of the hottest and fittest divas in the industry and she keeps sharing breathtaking pictures with her fans. She has undergone quite a transformation over the years. However, she has always been under scrutiny for her looks. She recently talked about having her belief in unrealistic beauty standards for many years after she became a part of the entertainment industry. Also Read - Then and Now: How money, success and fame transformed these 7 actresses will leave you stunned

Pouring her heart out on Victoria's Secret's VS Voices podcast, Priyanka said that she had a tight lens on what her shape, figure and measurements were. "I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair," she said.

She added that growing up in the entertainment industry was a big journey for her as she learned everything that was thrown at her. This didn't allow her the time to delve deep into what it was doing to her as a person. After her father's death, Priyanka found solace in food and it started making changes to her body, for which she received a lot of criticism.

"I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, ‘You are looking different, you are ageing’, this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed… I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell,” she said.

It took two years for Priyanka to get into her comfort zone and give her body what it needed, even if it was pizza at 1 am. She is now in her healthiest state which came after a ‘really dark phase’ of her life. “I think it’s a phase. Every one of us will go through their ups and downs, but eventually, the sooner we start choosing ourselves, the better life becomes, when we get rid of the noise of what the expectation of someone else is,” she added.