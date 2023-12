Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars working in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Parineeti Chopra is also a popular actress in the Hindi industry. The Chopra sisters are quite famous. Priyanka and Parineeti have cousins who are also a part of the industry, Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra. While Mannara is currently in Bigg Boss 17, Meera has been promoting her new movie Safed. The actress has talked about the lack of bonding with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra REVEALS she had hard time sourcing clothes; blames it on Deepika Padukone

Meera Chopra talks about the lack of sisterhood with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Meera Chopra reveals that claiming to be friends or on a great note with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra would have been insincere. Meera said that in spite of the common expectation for support being a part of the industry during the initial days, she did not receive any. Though Meera did not seek any help her cousins, she notes, did not offer her any help either. She claims she is not the one to ask for help. Meera recalled how they all used to be one big joint family, residing in one house. But she adds, "Jab koi bohot bada hojata hai toh baaki log chote lagte hai. (When someone achieves immense success, others may start to seem less significant)." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas yet to pick a name for their daughter; here's why [Exclusive]

Watch this video of Priyanka Chopra getting flak here:

Meera Chopra says she has a strained relationship with Parineeti; calls Priyanka a girl with a golden heart

Meera says she has good relations with Priyanka and her family. She recalls attending Priyanka and Nick Jonas' wedding. But, she doesn't have any such bond with Parineeti. The actress reasons the longstanding family issues for the same. For the same reason, Meera did not attend Parineeti's wedding either, adding that the two families are not on speaking terms. Meera, however, adds that she is actively working on organizing film screenings for her Madhu Chachi. Priyanka and her family has been extending their wishes to her. But she adds, "Priyanka is a girl with a golden heart, but the sisterhood is missing. But it is not missing from my side." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's cousin CONFIRMS it's a baby girl; says she always wanted to have lots of kids!