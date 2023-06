penned a heartfelt note on social media for her best friend and mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Priyanka, who is known to share a close bond with her mother, uploaded a video on Instagram that had compilations of her mother’s pictures and clips throughout the years. She poured her out in the caption. "My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child,' she said. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu reacts to Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood gangs; says, 'It’s been there since forever'

Priyanka Chopra added, "The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan."

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's special appearance

The video has a collection of pictures from Madhu Chopra's youth days to being the grandmother of Malti Marie Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas's one-year-old daughter. According to reports, Malti was named after Priyanka's mother, as her middle name is Malti.

Fans shower love on Priyanka Chopra and her mother

As soon as the heartfelt video was uploaded on social media, some Bollywood celebs took to the comment section to wish Priyanka's mother. 's comment read, "Happy birthday". Veer famed Zareen Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday".

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Recently, Priyanka shared pictures from her family's vacation to the United Kingdom. The actress, who has been in a constant rush of work, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her husband, daughter, mother, Nick’s parents, and her friend. The photos reveal that the whole family had a pleasant time during their vacation.

Aside from family celebrations, she has been quite busy in her professional life. She was last seen in Amazon Prime's popular spy thriller Citadel, which has been renewed for another season. Currently, she is filming another action film named Head of the State, alongside and John Cena. She will also be seen sharing screen space with and Katrina Kaif in 's Jee Le Zara. However, the shoot has not yet started.