Priyanka Chopra planning to start a family with Nick Jonas? Jee Le Zaraa actress REVEALS

Are and Nick Jonas planning to have a baby? The actress recently sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair magazine wherein she spilt the beans on her professional life, personal life and more. Priyanka tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. It was a grand wedding in Udaipur. It's been over 3 years of their marital bliss and one of the most frequently asked questions is when are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas starting a family. And the Quantico actress was asked about embracing parenthood yet again this time. And she had a savage response to the same.

Priyanka Chopra said that having a baby is definitely a part of their future plans. However, she said it'll happen when it happens. "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," PeeCee told Vanity Fair. The actress was asked whether their busy schedules has been one of the reasons for them to not opt for parenthood right now. Priyanka gave a playful response saying, "No, we're not too busy to practice."

Priyanka also added that she and Nick, both, are okay with slowing down in their career once they embrace parenthood. Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago when Priyanka had made an appearance on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, she had joked about being pregnant. The speculation that they were actually expecting had gone viral like crazy.

The Jee Le Zaraa actress opened up on representing South Asians in Hollywood. Priyanka said that she has made mistakes. However, the actress says having worked for so long in the industry, she can fairly say no when something doesn't work out. "I’ve been polite for a very long time. Now it’s time to say, ‘I’m sorry, that doesn’t work,’ and to fight for your characters. As a producer, I’m so grateful that I get the opportunity to do that, to be able to make stories and look for stories that normalize different cultures of the world." she added.