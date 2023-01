International global icon Priyanka Chopra recently joined RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani for a screening of the South Indian film. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories as she gave a shoutout to RRR's team and showered praises on Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The gorgeous actress even shared pictures from her recent RRR screening in the US and also gave a speech on the stage. She even praised Pakistan’s Oscar 2023 contender Joyland. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Must follow easy winter skincare tips by Bollywood divas

Priyanka shared a picture with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani and captioned it as 'Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)...' In another post, Priyanka slayed into a black blazer and beige pants and looked ravishing.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories -

RRR won best song for Naatu Naatu and beat Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes awards 2023. Celebs and other fans poured congratulatory messages after RRR won big at the prestigious award show. Moreover, the film also bagged the best feature film in a foreign language and the best song. at the 28th Annual Critics' Choice Award in Los Angeles. RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos. The voting to secure nominations at the Oscars 2023 ended on January 17. The complete list of Academy Award Nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 and fans are already excited for the same.