Priyanka Chopra reacts after Sushmita Sen hits back at trolls for calling her a 'gold digger' for relationship with Lalit Modi

Take a bow to the real queen! This is how you give it back to the trolls in style. Sushmita Sen has been facing a lot of judgements ever since Lalit Modi announced being in a relationship with her and while she confirmed the same. Many trolled Sushmita and said that they expected better, while others called her a gold digger. The Aarya actress took to her Instagram and slammed the trolls for calling her a gold digger and mentioned that she digs deeper than only gold. Everyone hailed and bowed down to Sush's reply including our desi girl Priyanka Chopra. She is going gaga over Sushmita's reply and is standing tall in her support. She dropped a comment that read, "Tell em Queen', with a fire emoji.

On Sunday, Sushmita Sen pended a long note while hitting back at the troll and wrote," Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming". She further wrote, " The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip .The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

Hitting back for calling her gold digger she slammed in style and wrote, " I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!And yes I still buy them myself!!!" I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!!. Just four days ago Lalit Modi announced them of being in relationship by calling the actress his better half and later clarified that they ain't married but are in LOVE.