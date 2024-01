Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are in Mumbai, India. They performed at the Lollapalooza India concert last night. And it was a gala night. The Jonas brothers made their Indian fans swoon with the best of their songs. And since Nick Jonas is considered national jiju, a fond term given by ardent fans of Priyanka Chopra, they chanted Jiju-Jiju during the concert which left Nick in awe and overwhelmed. It was a warm welcome for Nick and his rockstar siblings on Mumbai's cold night yesterday. And now, Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the same.

Priyanka Chopra reacts as fans chant Jiju for Nick Jonas at Lollapalooza

Priyanka Chopra couldn't join Nick Jonas and other Jonas brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for their Mumbai concert at the Lollapalooza India. However, she is here in spirit. She saw the video wherein fans chanted Jiju-jiju and welcomed Nick to India. Priyanka shared the video on her Instagram stories and turned a little emotional. She wrote, "My heart (inserted a red heart and a teary-eyed emoticon) thank you Mumbai." The Dil Dhadakne Do actress tagged the three musicians and their official Instagram handle. Also Read - Meet the actress who was declared a failure and has now become an icon India is proud of

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story here:

Watch the video of Priyanka and Nick here:

While talking to the melophiles who came to watch the Jonas brothers perform in India, Nick Jonas said that it was the first time they were performing in India, except the time they performed during Nick and Priyanka's sangeet. Nick crooned to Maan Meri Jaan for which he collaborated with King.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' second birthday. It was an elmo-themed birthday bash for MM this year. The actress began her birthday celebration with a temple visit in Malibu. Priyanka, Nick, Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra visited a Hindu temple.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are working on the female road trip movie. There were rumours about Priyanka walking out due to date issues. But that's not the case, as confirmed by Reema Kagti.