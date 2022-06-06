Priyanka Chopra reacts on Nick Jonas performing his Bollywood hook step on Jimmy Fallon show [Watch]

Nick Jonas seems to have blended well with Bollywood song and dance steps, thanks to . The two recently became parents to their first child, a baby girl, via surrogacy. While we have seen Nick being a part of Indian festivals such as Holi and Diwali, the singer left everyone cheering when he performed his Bollywood hook step on show. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and more Bollywood celebs BLAST this perfume ad for promoting gang-rape [View Tweets]

In a short snippet shared by the official handle of the reality show, Nick talked about how Bollywood dance steps are groovy and easy to perform. He revealed that he and Priyanka have a signature Bollywood step that they usually perform while holding a drink in one hand. He also made Jimmy Fallon perform the steps. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey gets candid on the show's success; says, 'Have not experienced anything like this before even after...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

The video caught Priyanka's attention. She reacted to the video feeling proud that her husband knew the dance move. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and more: Then and now pics of B-town divas will leave you shell-shocked

A few days ago, Nick said that fatherhood intensifies everything in life but is trying to be as present as possible in his baby's life. "The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys. I'm so grateful for (Malti Marie) and the wonderful perspective of being a parent," he had said.

Nick has been married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018 and welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022. He also revealed that he loves serenading his baby daughter with old classics. He also talked about how Priyanka prefers to play their little munchkin songs that's on the iPod.

After the birth of their baby daughter, the couple said in a statement, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can concentrate on our family."