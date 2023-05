Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation. After winning hearts in Bollywood, the actress moved to Hollywood and quickly climbed the popularity charts. Her latest hit web series with the Russo Brothers, Citadel, is one of the proofs. For the last couple of months, Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing headlines for her statements about Bollywood. And she's yet again opened up on her struggles during the initial days in Bollywood. The actress recalls the days when it was hard to get up and go to work. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra drops the hottest pics of the summer on Instagram; makes your imagination run wild in sea green risque slit dress [View Pics]

Priyanka Chopra recalls her initial days in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's statement about her struggling days in Bollywood has made it to entertainment news. The actress was asked about one piece of advice she would like to give her younger self. The Love Again actress tells Filmfare that she would ask her younger self to chill out and that it's not that bad. Priyanka recalls taking the smallest of things very seriously back then. So much that she used to feel hurt emotionally. Priyanka adds, "It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any lost opportunity." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claims against a director who needed to see her 'underwear' during a scene; calls it a 'dehumanizing moment'

Priyanka adds that she was a scared girl during her 20s when she had just begun working in the industry. The actress was new and had started working with these big stars that she saw on Tv before. The actress says that the one note she would give to her younger self will be to smile a little more and enjoy the process and that she is going to be okay. Also Read - Harman Baweja reacts to link-ups with Priyanka Chopra; says, 'Scoops were fun when they...'

Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra and her statements

The actress first opened up on the pay disparity in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra claimed that even if she asked for a little bit more than she normally took, the negotiation was rejected right away. Priyanka also shared that she moved away from Bollywood since she had beef with some people in the industry and there was too much politics involved. The actress told in a podcast that she was being cornered in the industry and people would go out and make sure she wasn't cast in movies. Priyanka, in a podcast interview with Dax Shepard, shared that she wasn't the one to play games and was tired of politics hence, she took a break.