Priyanka Chopra relishes Indian breakfast in LA; says, 'It took me back to Mumbai'

Desi girl is making sure to live like an Indian even in Los Angeles. The actress posted a picture f her morning breakfast that shows she breathes Indian every day. PC took to her Instagram story and shared the picture of having Poha and other Indian dishes in her breakfast and wrote, " Poha in LA that took me back to Mumbai," Priyanka is an avid lover of Indian food and this is one of the reasons she opened an Indian restaurant in New York. Sharing this happy news with the fans she had said, " I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!" Just a few days ago on the occasion of Maha Shivratri Priyanka had shared the picture of doing Shiv puja at her home and this left her Indian fans supremely proud. Priyanka Copra immensely misses India and the actress will soon be back for the shooing of her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with and . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan release date; Shibani Dandekar REACTS to pregnancy rumours and more

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas even became parents through surrogacy of a baby girl, " We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family". Well her fans can't wait to have a glimpse of her baby soon. Also Read - Tollywood Star Prabhas snapped in Mumbai, Urfi Javed, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt spotted as well: Watch Out