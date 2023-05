Priyanka Chopra is head over heels in love with Nick Jonas. Ever since they have fallen in love with each other they have been nothing but the cutest couple ever. They tied the knot on December 1, 2018 and since they have the setting major couple goals for all. Time and again Priyanka Chopra has spoken about their love, marriage, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and more. She has also spoken about the massive age gap between the two and the social media trolling that she suffers. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra shared a weird story of Nick Jonas watching her win the Miss World title when he was 7 years old. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is ready to quit acting for THIS person

gets candid about Nick Jonas watching her win at Miss World pageant

In a recent interview with , Priyanka Chopra stated that her mother-in-law told her that she remembered watching her win Miss World Title. She said, "Apparently, my mother-in-law was like 'I remember watching you when you won!' I was in London, this is 2000. They were in Texas. I was like, 'There's no way!'" Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World at the age of 18 and Nick was 7-year-old. Further, Nick's mother revealed that he had just returned from a Broadway show while the family was watching the pageant and he saw her win. She called it 'weird' and said that she believes that people are meant to be with each other for 'whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be'.

Priyanka Chopra added, "I think that people collide because you're supposed to create, on this small short life that you have, memories that you will take forward, family and I think that Nick and I had, through our lives, these weird enchanted little moments. But it's lovely now to have found your person."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video below:

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in all the success coming her way thanks to her spy series Citadel. She also feature in a movie called Love Again that also starred Nick Jonas. The actress has now jumped onto her next and is the US for the same. Priyanka Chopra is also busy fulfilling her motherhood duties as she often shares sweet pictures of daughter Malti as they spend quality time together.