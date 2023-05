Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest stars in the world right now. She recently toured the globe for the promotions of Citadel. And now, Priyanka is likely to go all out for the promotion of her next, Love Again with Sam Heughan. Well, a couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in which she opened up on a lot of things. From her sweet 16 to performing her own stunts to also botched up nose job as well. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut: These Bolly divas are queens of the no-makeup makeup hack

Priyanka Chopra talks about her botched-up nose job

Priyanka Chopra's interviews of late have been making headlines in entertainment news for she has been opening up about her life and career like never before. Priyanka recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and upon it, the actress talked about having a nose job done. It was when she had signed up for films already and then the nose surgery went wrong. Priyanka recalls that her face looked completely different. The botched-up nose job badly affected her and she 'went into a deep, deep depression,' the actress tells Howard.

Priyanka was advised by doctors to have the polyp in her nasal cavity removed. However, it seemingly went wrong after which the actress looked unrecognizable. After that, Priyanka recall being fired from three different films following the same. It was her father, Dr Ashok Chopra who stood like an anchor behind his daughter and encouraged her to get a corrective surgery. Priyanka recalls that he father promised to stay in the room with her during the same. He did and helped her gain back her confidence.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Gadar 2 helmer Anil Sharma for being kind

When she learned that the films supposed to be part of were no longer in her kitty, the actress recalls getting support from Anil Sharma during the most crucial phase in her life. She was supposed to play the leading lady but was moved to a supporting character. He asked her to give it all and she did.

Priyanka Chopra also opened up about the same in her memoir Unfinished. In her book, she says that she has learned to embrace her flaws and all. The actress said that she has gotten accustomed to her face. She is now no longer surprised and has made peace with a slightly different side of her.