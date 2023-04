Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a dotting mother and a brilliant star who speaks volumes of herself with her work. She entered into wedlock with American singer Nick Jonas and a year ago the couple welcomed a baby girl Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka who is gearing up for her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel shared some details about her cute daughter. The Quantico actress believes Maltie does look like a Jonas but is true Chopra. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra sets boundaries, 'I will not work with people I don't like'

The actress moved to Hollywood after cementing her career in Bollywood and got settled in LA but is still connected with her roots. Despite living in a foreign she is a true blue Indian and seemingly she is cultivating her love for India in her child as well. During a media interaction, the actress revealed that her daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas is a real Chopra. The little chipmunk is a great fan of Indian food as she loves paneer mutter and biryani. She also loves spicy chatpata food just Chopra style. We believe young Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Maltie and she will stay no way away from Indian culture just like her mother. Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra lists out similarities and differences between Bollywood and Hollywood; here's what she has to say

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will be next seen in the Russo Brothers spy thriller Citadel. Apart from this, she has a romantic drama Love Again in which will be romancing her husband Nick Jonas who makes a cameo. Apart from international projects she also has a Bollywood movie in the pipeline. PeeCee will be seen sharing the screen with and in 's Jee Le Zaraa. Also Read - Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden reveal what the Amazon Prime Video spy series is all about

Citadel is an American science fiction action thriller television series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Both will feature as Cital Agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The spy thriller series has been created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh and produced by Russo Brothers. Citadel will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.