who is a highly popular actress in Bollywood established her career in Hollywood leaving the Hindi films industry due to dirty politics. The actress joined movies after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000 never had an easy journey. Ever since PC made shocking revelations about the dark side of Bollywood and why she left the industry she is buzzing on the internet. In the same conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast, the Citadel actress made some more explosive revelations about being lightened up for her dusky skin.

The actress admitted that colorism is normalized in the industry as she recalled being considered dusky during the initial stage of her career when didn't even know the meaning of the term. She was lightened up for her roles through makeup yet she did a fairness cream commercial because representing a beauty brand. She mentioned a beauty brand is a really big part of an actress' trajectory.

Furthermore, she recalled how she was revamped with makeup because of her dark skin tone, and revealed people with fairer skin had an advantage during casting in films. said she was lightened up in many movies through make-up and then blasting lighting. She recalled shooting for a song, "It was called 'Chitti dudh kudi' which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain't that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Russo Brothers spy thriller series Citadel which will stream on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023. She also has the American romantic comedy film Love Again slated to release on 12th May 2023. After years she will make a comeback in Bollywood with 's Jee Le Zaraa which also stars and .