Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood and made India proud. She is among the rare few from India who could establish her name and attain massive fame in the west. Not that she had less of a career in Bollywood but when Hollywood knocked, she grabbed the opportunity instantly. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spilled beans on why she decided to go away from Bollywood. She said that she was looking for a way out of the industry as she was tired of politics.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her move to seek work in the US

On the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra was asked what made her seek work in the US. To this, Priyanka Chopra said that Acharia of Desi Hits approached her for a music video and career in the US while she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. She described that period as when she was looking for a way out of Bollywood. She added that she was tired of politics in the industry and that she needed a break from it. She was quoted saying, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." She further said that the music video gave her the opportunity to go beyond boundaries, and not crave films that she did not get that required her to 'schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people'. She felt that she had worked for a long time in Bollywood and she needed to do it.

After her music video, Priyanka Chopra appeared in the International series Quantico which became a massive hit. Since then there has been no looking back for her in terms of her Hollywood career. She hasn't cut her ties though with Bollywood. The actress will soon be seen a film called Jee Le Zara along with and . It is one of the highly anticipated films.