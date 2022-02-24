Priyanka Chopra schools Rosie O'Donnell on individuality as she reacts on the apology

Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to the apology issued by Rosie O'Donnell. The comedian said that she met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Nobu in Malibu. She said that she thought Priyanka Chopra was the daughter of Deepak Chopra, the Indian-American author. She said when she mentioned it to Priyanka Chopra, the actress got a little awkward. She later told Rosie O'Donnell that Chopra was a very common Indian surname. In a video, Rosie said that she wondered if she was the only one who thought that Nick Jonas married the daughter of Deepak Chopra. She said, "To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too." Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more B-Town couples who found love in unexpected places

Now, Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the apology. She wrote on Instagram, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in. will be amazing. Also PS – As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith."

Rosie O'Donnell said that Priyanka Chopra was not rude to her. It was just very awkward. She also said that Priyanka Chopra is a well-known actress and apparently a lot more famous than Nick Jonas. She even shared a snapshot of her Instagram account. In a follow up video, she said, "Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me."