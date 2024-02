Priyanka Chopra, renowned for her discerning choice of impactful scripts, once again demonstrates her unique talent in selecting compelling narratives. As the executive producer of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger by Nisha Pahuja, our very own Desi Girl reaffirms her position as a trailblazer in the industry. Chopra's announcement of Netflix acquiring the rights to the documentary further underscores her commitment to bringing socially relevant stories to a global audience. Also Read - Crew: Priyanka Chopra has the most honest reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's teaser

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - After Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra bonds with Joe Jonas' new GF Stormi Bree; ladies enjoy a hike with their little ones

Priyanka Chopra serves as an executive producer for Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger

In her statement, Chopra reveals her profound connection to the project, citing its resonance on multiple levels. To Kill a Tiger addresses pressing issues surrounding conservation and human-wildlife conflict, showcasing its powerful narrative and profound message. Chopra's involvement elevates the film's prestige, underscoring her dedication to impactful storytelling and raising awareness about critical global issues. As a prominent figure in Hollywood and activism, Chopra's endorsement amplifies the documentary's reach and influence, igniting meaningful discussions and driving positive change. Check out the post below. Also Read - Viveck Vaswani debunks rumours of romantic relationship with Shah Rukh Khan; clears the air on latter's alleged affair with Priyanka Chopra

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The film sheds light on a tragic incident in Jharkhand, India, where a teenage girl falls victim to a brutal rape. It chronicles her family's arduous journey for justice, highlighting their tribulations and the pursuit of truth for their daughter.